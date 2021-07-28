TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.57. 1,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,412. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,799,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 26.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.