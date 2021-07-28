TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.034-3.059 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.54. 21,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.79.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

