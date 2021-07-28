Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Trading Down 6.1%

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.04 and last traded at $53.02. Approximately 13,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 626,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

