Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

NYSE TNL traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,020. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.67. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.