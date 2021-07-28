Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Gap Up to $27.61

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $29.68. Treace Medical Concepts shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 710 shares changing hands.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

