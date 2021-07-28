TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,929. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

