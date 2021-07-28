Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.05. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 253,823 shares trading hands.

TCN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.2320602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at C$4,235,179. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

