Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.05. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 253,823 shares trading hands.
TCN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at C$4,235,179. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772.
About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
