TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.78.

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $78.83. 436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $203,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,831. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

