TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.70 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.78.
NYSE:TNET traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $78.83. 436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60.
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $203,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,831. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
