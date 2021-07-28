Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Positive

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $26.29 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,433,000 after buying an additional 376,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after buying an additional 226,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,422,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,049,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.