TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPVG stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $494.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

