Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trisura Group to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.33.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSU stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$130.20. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$19.11 and a 12 month high of C$46.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.5948512 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.