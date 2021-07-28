tru Independence LLC Invests $331,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,657,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,832 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000.

MDYG opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

