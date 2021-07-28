tru Independence LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

tru Independence LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.45. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.