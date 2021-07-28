Truist Begins Coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.47.

MRK stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

