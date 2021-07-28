Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 76,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

