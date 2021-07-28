Truist Securiti Comments on Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.79%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

