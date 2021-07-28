Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $46.55 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $57.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

