TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0709

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $468,013.82 and approximately $325.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lition (LIT) traded 137.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

