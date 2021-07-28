Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

