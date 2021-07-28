TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.

TRxADE HEALTH stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 698,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDS. TheStreet lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRxADE HEALTH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

