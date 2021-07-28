TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $101.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TTEC stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. TTEC has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TTEC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

