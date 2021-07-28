Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 33,999 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 364.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

