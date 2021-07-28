Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 40,613 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.87 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

