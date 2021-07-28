Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 66,852 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $955.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

