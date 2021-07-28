Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.30 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

