Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 257,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 215.07, a P/E/G ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.25. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

