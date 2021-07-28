Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SHIP opened at GBX 1.21 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.21 ($0.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.12.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

