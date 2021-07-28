TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TUI currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 28,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,960. TUI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

