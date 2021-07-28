UBS Group AG Acquires 709 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSMV opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.25. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

