UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 11,301 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.