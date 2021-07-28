UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 28,708 Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

