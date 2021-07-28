UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,313,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Shares of BTBT opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05. Bit Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.