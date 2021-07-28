UBS Group AG Has $92,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.