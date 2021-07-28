UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

