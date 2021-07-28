UBS Group AG Raises Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

