UBS Group AG Sells 15,807 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of BTAQU opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

