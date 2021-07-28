UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.
Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44.
In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
