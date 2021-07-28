UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

