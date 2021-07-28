UGI (UGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.90-3.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21. UGI has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.