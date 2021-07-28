ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Buys £23,249.25 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £23,249.25 ($30,375.29).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 107,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Shares of LON ULS traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 74.46 ($0.97). 113,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,122. ULS Technology plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.73. The stock has a market cap of £48.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

