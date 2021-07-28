UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

UMB Financial stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,381. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

