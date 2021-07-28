Umbrella Network Trading 46.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $257,791.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

