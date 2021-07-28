Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Unifi posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.91 million, a PE ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. Unifi has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 131.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

