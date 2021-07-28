Unified Trust Company N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Belden were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,082. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDC. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.