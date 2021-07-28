Unified Trust Company N.A. Invests $5 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Cummins makes up 1.6% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.93 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

