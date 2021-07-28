Unified Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

JKHY stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.76. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,888. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

