Unified Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after buying an additional 102,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after buying an additional 339,278 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after buying an additional 416,018 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,710,000 after buying an additional 894,877 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.44. 11,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

