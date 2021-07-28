Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $37.27 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.