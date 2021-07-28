United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 137.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after buying an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI opened at $326.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.41 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.