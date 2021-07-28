UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Cut by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.24. The stock had a trading volume of 136,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,344,960. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

