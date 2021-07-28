Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 214.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UBX. upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 52.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

